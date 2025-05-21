KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil today defended the decision to host the 46th Asean Summit in capital amidst public complaints about anticipated traffic congestion, saying it is to showcase the city’s progress and beauty.

Major roads around the Klang Valley will be closed for six days starting this Friday to facilitate travel for dignitaries attending the summit at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

Authorities have advised the public to either avoid these roads or, if possible, stay at home during the event.

During a site visit to the convention centre today, Fahmi told reporters that this year’s summit is unique as it marks the first time envoys from China and Gulf countries will participate.

“It is a choice where we hope we can entertain our guests, show them how wonderful Kuala Lumpur has become over the last many years,” he said.

“The last time we hosted was ten years ago. This is an opportunity to show how much progress we’ve made.”

Six expressways and 25 major roads in the Klang Valley will face closures or diversions from May 23 to May 28 in conjunction with the summit.

Bukit Aman’s Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director, Commissioner Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri, announced today the deployment of 789 officers for various duties, from escorting VVIP motorcades to managing expected road congestion, The Star reported.

Private firms have been encouraged to allow their staff to work from home, while the Ministry of Education has announced that schools located along the affected major roads will implement remote learning.

“This is not an opportunity that comes often,” Fahmi said, as he reiterated the call for employers to allow remote work.

“This (summit) is especially important because it is under the leadership of a prime minister who is highly respected internationally.”