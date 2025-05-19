KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) is actively implementing the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in various aspects of smart city management, with two main initiatives highlighted: digital twin and AI-powered traffic management.

The Digital Ministry said the digital twin initiative is a virtual city model that allows real-time simulations to be used for more effective urban planning and faster emergency responses.

Meanwhile, AI-powered traffic management will enable real-time analytics systems to optimise traffic flow and detect incidents, thereby helping to reduce congestion and improve road safety.

“The use of AI in major cities like Kuala Lumpur now plays an important role in accelerating the modernisation of urban infrastructure and services.

“It not only enhances urban management efficiency but also directly contributes to the improvement of the quality of life for city residents,” said the ministry in a statement today.

The ministry said that as part of its initiative to promote the adoption of digital technologies including AI and 5G, the Deputy Digital Minister Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong, along with the senior management of the ministry and related agencies, today also visited the Kuala Lumpur Command and Control Centre.

In efforts to further strengthen the country’s smart city ecosystem, the Smart City Expo Kuala Lumpur (SCEKL 2025) will be organised by the ministry in collaboration with the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) and Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) from September 17 to 19.

“This expo will be the main platform to showcase the country’s aspirations and achievements in smart city development,” said the ministry.

The ministry added that MDEC is also committed to making Malaysia a regional leader in smart city development and digital transformation via various strategic initiatives focused on future technologies such as AI and 5G. — Bernama