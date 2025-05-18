IPOH, May 18 — Eight houses at Lebuh Rajawali in Kampung Dato’ Ahmad Said Tambahan 2 were damaged in a storm yesterday evening but horrified residents were largely unharmed.

However, the worst of the weather havoc was in Jalan St John when the roof of a garage collapsed on five people taking shelter there, with one casualty of a broken arm cited.

According to the Kinta Civil Defence Force (CDF) district operations control centre (PKOD), the storm which struck around 5 pm saw the roofs of houses being blown off by strong gusts around Ipoh City.

CDF received an emergency call at 5.53 pm and dispatched five personnel to the location.

“The incident was caused by heavy rain and strong winds which prevailed for two hours this afternoon, causing damage to eight houses in the area. But there were no casualties,” the statement said today.

A collapsed structure at Lebuh Rajawali in Kampung Dato’ Ahmad Said Tambahan 2. — Picture via Facebook

Meanwhile, Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) operations assistant director Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said the same storm toppled several trees and a vehicle was hit on Jalan Raja Ashman near Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB).

“We received an emergency call at 5.52 pm and arrived at the scene four minutes later to find a tree had fallen on a Perodua Viva.

“However, the two people inside who were shaken but did not suffer any injuries and the fire department has cleared the area of debris,” he said.

He said firefighters from the Pasir Putih Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) and Ipoh BBP also received an emergency call during the storm havoc.

“In the worst case at Jalan St John, the roof of a garage collapsed on five people who were taking shelter there.

“Three suffered minor injuries while one of them suffered a broken arm and has been sent for medical treatment,” he said. — Bernama