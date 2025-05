LAHAD DATU, May 17 — Fire and rescue personnel captured a crocodile in front of a house at Taman Seri Perdana here yesterday.

Lahad Datu fire and rescue station chief Sumsoa Rashid said a team was dispatched to the location after receiving a call at 10pm.

The 1.5-meter-long crocodile was spotted outside the gate of a house and fire and rescue personnel used special tools to catch it.

The crocodile was handed over to the Wildlife Department for further action, said Sumsoa. — The Borneo Post