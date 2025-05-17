TELUK INTAN, May 17 — No party has posted bail for the lorry driver charged with dangerous driving that caused the deaths of nine Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel here, according to police.

Perak deputy police chief DCP Zulkafli Sariaat said that as a result, the accused, Rudi Zulkarnain Md Radi, 45, will remain in custody at the Batu Gajah lock-up until the next court mention date on June 17.

“Bail for the lorry driver was set at RM6,000, and he has been unable to pay. We have also not received any payment from others so far,” he told reporters after visiting Hospital Teluk Intan today.

Earlier, the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, visited and offered his support to the FRU personnel receiving treatment at HTI following the fatal accident last Tuesday.

Yesterday, the Teluk Intan Magistrate’s Court set bail at RM6,000 after the lorry driver pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Media reports today stated that some netizens have expressed interest in paying the bail amount.

Zulkafli said a witness who claimed to have seen the lorry driver attempting to avoid another vehicle at the crash site has yet to come forward to assist in the investigation.

“If anyone comes forward, police will follow up with further investigation for trial purposes,” he said.

He added that to date, 16 witnesses have been called to provide their statements. — Bernama