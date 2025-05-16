NILAI, May 16 – Police shot dead two men believed to be actively involved in robbery and drug trafficking cases in a parking area inside a condominium building here at 10 pm yesterday.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Deputy Director (Intelligence/Operations) Datuk Fadil Marsus said the suspects, in their 40s and 20s, were involved in house, factory, and courier hub robbery cases across several states, including Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, and Perak.

“The 40-year-old suspect had 76 criminal records related to narcotics and violence, while the other suspect had 11 similar criminal records,” he told reporters at the condominium’s parking area just after midnight. Negeri Sembilan Police chief Datuk Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof was also present.

Fadil said during the incident, the suspects attempted to flee in a silver-coloured car before being intercepted by police, resulting in a shootout where the police vehicle was struck by gunfire from the suspects.

He said no officers were injured, and authorities believe the group may also be linked to violent crimes in other states.

Fadil added that police found two firearms — a semi-automatic pistol and a revolver — at the scene.

He also believed the criminal group was involved in a robbery at a courier centre in Klang about two months ago. Based on records, the group was linked to secret society activities.

According to him, police are actively hunting down the remaining members of the group through a series of raids at several residential units around Selangor.

“The raids involved arrests and drug seizures, with further details to be provided later,” he said.

Fadil noted the suspects were believed to have been moving frequently, renting units at the condominium here as temporary hideouts.

“There are many other locations... the suspects were believed to have rented a Toyota vehicle, and the registration plate was only used today. We believe the car's registration plate was replaced every two days,” he said. — Bernama