GEORGE TOWN, May 16 — Police have identified several other individuals believed to be involved with the man who was killed in a shootout at Jalan Lintang Bukit Jambul, Bayan Lepas, near here yesterday.

Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad said efforts to track down those linked with the killed gunman, who was the gang leader, are being intensified.

“Based on our investigations, the man who was gunned down is the ‘head of the gang’ and they were involved in various types of crimes, including armed robbery, house break-ins and self-service laundrette thefts in the state.

“Investigations are ongoing, including on the eight individuals we arrested yesterday and we are obtaining further information regarding their activities,” he told a media conference here today.

Yesterday, police confirmed that a man suspected of being involved in armed robbery, house break-ins and self-service laundrette thefts in Penang was killed in a shootout with the police at about 4.05 pm.

Further checks revealed that the 35-year-old man had 34 previous criminal records, 15 related to narcotics. — Bernama