PUTRAJAYA, May 16 — The application process to convert all foreign driving licences to Malaysian driving licences (LMM) will cease on May 19.

Road Transport Department (JPJ) Director-General Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said foreign nationals seeking an LMM must follow the same procedures as Malaysian citizens.

He said the initiative is part of JPJ’s efforts to enhance compliance with road safety standards involving foreign nationals.

“This enhancement is part of the Madani government’s efforts and commitment to improve road safety, strengthen governance, and raise the quality of public service delivery,” he said in a statement today.

However, Aedy Fadly clarified that the new ruling does not apply to certain categories of applicants, including individuals in the diplomatic corps and participants of the Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) programme.

Malaysian citizens who had obtained a foreign driving licence before holding a Malaysian one are also not affected by the ruling.

Meanwhile, he said foreign nationals residing in Malaysia temporarily for less than 12 months are subject to specific conditions.

For countries that are parties to the Geneva Convention on Road Traffic 1949 and the Vienna Convention on Road Traffic 1968, individuals may drive using an International Driving Permit (IDP) issued by the relevant authority in their home country.

For nationals of Asean countries, individuals may use their respective nations’ driving licence, in accordance with the 1985 Agreement on the Recognition of Domestic Driving Licences Issued by Asean Countries. — Bernama