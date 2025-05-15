KUCHING, May 15 — A search and rescue (SAR) operation is set to resume this morning for a four-wheel drive vehicle that plunged into the Sarawak River near the Tun Salahuddin Bridge here last night.



The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said oil believed to be from the submerged vehicle had surfaced.





This will help responders to identify where the Water Rescue Unit (PPDA) should focus their dives.The incident was reported at 10.07pm last night.A team from the Tabuan Jaya fire station arrived at the scene four minutes later.A witness told Bomba that the vehicle had been parked facing the river for about 30 minutes before it suddenly began moving and rolled towards the water.“It was initially caught on the bridge’s metal frame briefly before falling into the river.“The make of the vehicle and the number of victims have yet to be identified,” said a Bomba spokesperson in a statement.As of 1.34am today, PPDA had conducted two dives at an estimated depth of 5.7 metres but found no trace of the vehicle or any victims.The operation was called off early this morning. — The Borneo Post