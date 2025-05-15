KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today slammed unilateral decisions taken by some countries, as it is a sheer display of power and arrogance and does not take into account the interests, especially of small countries.

“We need to showcase that every community, every country, whether small, rich or poor, must be given due respect and recognition,” said Anwar during a public lecture entitled “Asean in a Multipolar World: Perspectives from Malaysia” at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO).

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, was bestowed an honorary doctorate from MGIMO.

“When we talk about bilateral relations, it is not just about politics and diplomacy but also includes trade, investments and industrial cooperation.

“Countries have to ensure their economic fundamentals are strong, but human values cannot be ignored,” the prime minister said.

He also expressed his gratitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin and its people for the honour bestowed on Malaysia and the warm reception accorded to the Malaysian delegation visiting Russia.

Despite both countries having different backgrounds, cultures and civilisations, he said he had a great meeting with Putin.

“We are here on his invitation, just as my colleagues and I had exchanges with a very important international leader who treated a relatively smaller country with respect and recognition,” said Anwar.

Similarly, he said that, despite comprising 10 different countries in Asean, “we accord a sense of respect, of equality, and this is what needs to be promoted in the world.”

“We thank the people of Russia for that sense of recognition and respect, and believe that we have to work together (despite) our different cultures and religions, and we can be called great friends,” he said.

Anwar said bilateral relations also included the exchange of youths and students, as well as researchers, between Malaysia and Russia.

He said there are now close to 400 Russian students in Malaysia, while in turn, there were about 700 Malaysian students in Russia.

He commended MGIMO for offering Bahasa Malaysia as a subject in the university, adding that the Russian language is also offered at Universiti Malaya. — Bernama