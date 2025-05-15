KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has launched an investigation into a social media post that featured an illustration of the Jalur Gemilang in an incomplete form.

In a statement today, the MCMC said that as part of the investigation, one individual has provided a statement to the commission, and a mobile phone has been seized to assist with the probe.

The investigation was initiated following several public complaints regarding the post.

“Other individuals involved will be called in if necessary, and the investigation paper will be referred to the deputy public prosecutor for further instructions.

“The case is being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (CMA 1998), which provides for a fine of up to RM500,000, or imprisonment for up to two years, or both upon conviction,” the statement said.

The Jalur Gemilang is a national symbol that embodies sovereignty and unity. The use of inaccurate illustrations, particularly on online platforms, can cause confusion and offend public sensitivities.

In light of this, the MCMC urges all social media users to be more cautious and responsible when creating and uploading content, especially in today’s digital era involving technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and content generators.

The commission reminded the public that self-regulation and thorough fact-checking are crucial to prevent the spread of misleading content or material that may disrupt societal harmony.

The MCMC remains committed to taking firm action against any violation of the law, regardless of the individual’s status or background. — Bernama