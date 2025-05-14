PUTRAJAYA, May 14 — Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil announced today that the Transport Ministry will issue an official response to the recent statement made by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) regarding the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17.

He also added that the statement will be coordinated in collaboration with Wisma Putra.

“The Cabinet also reviewed the recent statement by the ICAO regarding the shooting down of flight MH17 in July 2014. The Transport Ministry confirmed that an official response will be coordinated with Wisma Putra,” he told reporters during the ministry’s weekly press conference here today.

He also said the release of the official statement is expected to be issued within the next one to two days.

On Monday, the Dutch and Australian governments released separate statements saying that the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) had found Russia responsible for the shooting down of flight MH17 over Ukraine, which killed all 298 people on board.

Both governments said the ICAO would decide on appropriate reparations in the coming weeks.

On July 17, 2014, flight MH17 was en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur when it was shot down over eastern Ukraine amid clashes between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian forces.

In November 2022, a Dutch court found two Russian nationals and one Ukrainian guilty of murder for their roles in the attack, but Moscow refused to extradite the Russians.