JOHOR BARU, May 14 — PKR secretary-general Fuziah Salleh has dismissed speculation of divisions within the party following the results of its division-level elections.

She said such speculation would not affect preparations for the upcoming PKR national congress, which is set to take place here starting May 22.

“The message of party unity among members was clear based on the nationwide roadshow that I attended before the PKR national congress.

“The spirit of unity among Keadilan (PKR) members is good, there is no signs of division. Hopefully, they can bring the same enthusiasm to the national congress,” she told reporters during a working visit to Jelapang Emas Ventures Sdn Bhd in Kempas today.

Fuziah, who is also the deputy domestic trade and cost of living minister, was visiting a factory that packages cooking oil packets.

She had earlier been asked to comment on discrepancies raised by some senior PKR members following the recent division-level election results.

It was previously reported that several PKR division candidates had submitted objections to the party’s central election committee (JPP), expressing dissatisfaction and alleging discrepancies in the results.

The results for all 220 PKR divisions nationwide were recently completed and subsequently confirmed and finalised by the party’s central leadership council (MPP).

Fuziah said PKR had appointed a third-party auditor based overseas to examine the election results, and the findings showed no irregularities.

“I can say that there was no tampering or even compromises made during the election.

“In fact, based on the auditor’s result, it showed that the election was following international standards,” she said.

On the upcoming PKR national congress, which will be held from May 22 to 24, Fuziah said it would be the largest congress in the party’s history.

She said about 30,000 delegates were expected to cast their votes this time.

“More than 9,000 delegates will be submitting their physical votes, while some 20,000 delegates would cast their votes online on May 23,” she said.