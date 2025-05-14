KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — The husband of a woman who died after being thrown from the van she was riding in on the Shah Alam Highway (KESAS) near the Awan Besar Rest and Treatment (R&R) area heading to Petaling Jaya on May 6 will be charged soon.

Kuala Lumpur deputy police chief Datuk Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamad said the investigation paper has been referred to the deputy public prosecutor for further action.

“The case is being investigated under Section 304A of the Penal Code for negligently causing death,” he told reporters after attending a blood donation programme in conjunction with the 218th Police Day at the Kuala Lumpur Police Headquarters, here today.

On May 6, a woman was found dead after she was believed to have been thrown from a van on the roadside of KESAS Highway and initial police investigations found that the incident occurred as a result of an argument between the victim and her husband.

Meanwhile, regarding the case of the discovery of a baby boy’s body in the Klang River on May 9, Mohamed Usuf said it is still under investigation. — Bernama