KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on the authorities to carry out a thorough investigation into the fatal accident involving a Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) truck in Teluk Intan this morning.

In a Facebook post today, he also urged for appropriate assistance to be extended to the victims and their families.

He expressed his condolences to the families of all FRU personnel who lost their lives in the crash.

“I also pray for the speedy recovery of those injured in this incident and that all matters be eased,” he said.

Nine FRU personnel were killed and two others seriously injured in the accident involving the police unit’s truck and a lorry carrying sand on Jalan Chikus-Sungai Lampam. — Bernama