KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 — Deputy Prime Ministers and Cabinet Ministers today extended Wesak Day greetings to all Buddhists in the country, while calling on Malaysians to continue nurturing unity and mutual respect.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, in a Facebook post, said Malaysia's unique identity lies in its celebration of cultural and traditional diversity, a shared strength that must be preserved and protected.

“Malaysia continues to stand as an example of a nation that embraces cultural and traditional diversity in the spirit of mutual respect and harmonious living. May this year’s Wesak Day celebration hold special meaning for all who observe it,” he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, in his Wesak Day message, urged Malaysians to continue embracing the spirit of Malaysia Madani, which upholds the values of respect, compassion and the celebration of diversity.

“May the bonds of unity, brotherhood and tolerance among all Malaysians be further strengthened. Let us continue to celebrate unity in diversity for the sake of our beloved nation,” he said in a Facebook post.

Fadillah also expressed hope that the Wesak Day celebration would bring renewed light to those observing it and help further strengthen unity among Malaysia’s multiracial society.

Buddhists in Malaysia today celebrate Wesak Day to commemorate the birth, enlightenment and passing of Siddhartha Gautama, the founder of Buddhism.

It is a public holiday and traditionally marked by devotees gathering at Buddhist temples for religious chanting and processions featuring Buddha icons, symbolising purity and spiritual reflection.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s Office also extended Wesak Day greetings in a statement on Facebook.

“May the spirit of Wesak, which emphasises compassion, wisdom and moderation, continue to nurture values that support the development of a Malaysia Madani and foster a cultured, harmonious and respectful society,” the post read. — Bernama