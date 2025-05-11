KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued a thunderstorm, heavy rain and strong winds warning for nine states and the Federal Territory of Labuan.

In a statement, MetMalaysia said the warning covers Penang, Perlis and Kedah (Langkawi, Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, Pokok Sena, Yan, Pendang, Kuala Muda, Kulim and Bandar Baharu).

Similar weather conditions are also expected in Bera and Rompin in Pahang; Hulu Langat in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and several areas in Johor, namely Tangkak, Segamat and Muar.

The warning also extends to Labuan and several parts of Sabah, particularly the interior areas such as Tenom, Kuala Penyu, Beaufort, Nabawan and Keningau, as well as the west coast including Papar. — Bernama