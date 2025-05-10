BINTULU, May 10 — A man sustained injuries after the car he was driving crashed into the rear of a container lorry at the traffic light junction of Kampung Jepak around midnight last night.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Operations Centre, a team from the Bintulu Fire and Rescue Station (BBP Bintulu) was despatched to the scene after receiving a call regarding the incident at around 12.12am to carry out rescue operations and extricate the victim.

“Upon arriving at the location, the team found that the incident involved two vehicles, with the victim’s car having rammed into the rear of a container lorry,” it said.

The lorry driver, however, was confirmed to be uninjured.

The team proceeded to extricate the victim, who was trapped in the front driver’s seat, using special equipment.

Once successfully freed, the 31-year-old local man was handed over to the Bintulu Hospital ambulance unit for further medical treatment.

After completing clean-up work at the scene, the team concluded the operation at around 12.53am before returning to the station. — The Borneo Post