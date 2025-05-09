KOTA KINABALU, May 9 – Ending months of speculation, Sabah’s Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) have agreed to an alliance this upcoming state elections, aimed at ensuring political stability and effective governance extending from the federal government formula.

The announcement by the leaders of both parties was following a meeting between Prime Minister and Pakatan Harapan chairman, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, and Barisan Nasional chairman, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi yesterday where both leaders agreed to strengthen ties between their coalitions in preparation for the state election.

BN Sabah chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin welcomed the decision, saying that today’s political reality demanded maturity and sincerity in building stability.

“For the future of the state, we choose to work together not merely to win an election, but to build a better and well-managed Sabah,” he said in a statement here today.

“This cooperation will be thoroughly negotiated by the state BH and PH leadership, including seat allocations and a joint approach with any like-minded parties. We respect this process and will ensure every decision is finalised in the spirit of consensus, as outlined by the top national leadership,” he said.

He said BN Sabah will mobilise its entire machinery, from state level down to the grassroots, in order to win with dignity and a genuine mandate from the people.

Meanwhile, PH Sabah leaders also supported the collaboration, highlighting the rationale of both coalitions working together, given their central role in the federal government alongside Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS).

Upko’s Datuk Ewon Benedick, DAP’s Datuk Ginger Phoong Jin Zhe, PKR’s Datuk Mustapha Sakmud and Amanah’s Lahirul Latigu said that political stability at both federal and state levels must be preserved and strengthened.

“PH Sabah remains open to fostering unity and collaboration with other parties and believes that such political cooperation should be guided by the development of people-oriented policies that prioritise the interests and future of Sabah,” they said.

The decision leaves little space for collaboration with the GRS coalition, who are currently co-governing with PH Sabah.

BN Sabah had officially withdrawn its support for chief minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor in early 2023, nearly toppling the GRS government if not for support from PH.

Hajiji has repeatedly expressed its eagerness to continue the GRS-PH alliance but top leaders in PH and BN are pressuring the state to extend the national government formula.

Hajiji, who is GRS chairman earlier declined to speak to reporters at an event at the Sabah International Convention Centre.