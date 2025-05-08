PUTRAJAYA, May 8 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today proposed that the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) spearhead a rural youth strategy prioritising digital literacy, education, skills training, and adaptability.

Speaking at KKDW’s monthly assembly here, Zahid outlined a vision to establish hubs for remote work in rural areas, appoint youth representatives to amplify their voices, and introduce a regional exchange programme to broaden their exposure and experiences.

“I envision the creation of Rural Gig Hubs that generate new employment opportunities, Rural Youth Ambassadors (Duta Belia Desa) who serve as the voice of a new generation, and an Asean Rural Youth Exchange Programme that enables our youth to gain knowledge and experience on the international stage,” he said.

Zahid urged KKDW to involve all relevant agencies through a unified platform or committee to advance this vision effectively.

On large-scale rural mobilisation, he emphasised the strategic importance of rural youth as a critical national asset and a key driver of Malaysia’s future.

“Studies indicate that over 70 per cent of the national workforce will soon comprise young people. This means the plans we make for them today will define Malaysia’s trajectory tomorrow,” he said.

Highlighting increasing global uncertainties, Zahid stressed the need to empower rural youth to overcome limitations and ensure they are not left behind.

He added that enabling rural youth to expand their horizons and succeed on the global stage is vital for the nation’s progress.

“I leave it to the ministry to shape and bring this vision to life by involving all agencies under KKDW through a unified platform or committee. What matters most is that our goal is clear.

“I want Malaysia’s rural youth to explore the world, transcend boundaries, and compete confidently on the global stage,” he said.