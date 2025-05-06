KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Police shot dead three men believed to be part of a four-wheel drive vehicle theft syndicate during a raid at a homestay in Taman Sejahtera, Sik, last Thursday.

According to Sinar Harian, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said the 2.30am raid followed intelligence on a syndicate stealing vehicles in Melaka, Selangor, Pahang, and Perak for cross-border smuggling.

He said the three suspects, aged between 35 and 37, responded aggressively by firing shots at police and attacking with a machete.

Police returned fire in self-defence, resulting in all suspects suffering fatal injuries at the scene.

A subsequent search uncovered two pistols, several bullet casings and a machete believed to have been used by the suspects.

Mohd Shuhaily said all three men were from Negeri Sembilan and had prior criminal records involving vehicle theft and drug-related offences.

During the raid, police also found a Honda CR-V reported stolen in Petaling Jaya in April.

A search of the vehicle revealed 26 fake licence plates and various tools used for car theft.

The syndicate, active since 2023, is believed to be responsible for 73 cases of 4x4 vehicle theft, chosen for their ease of smuggling through illegal border routes.

Later that same day, a joint operation involving Malaysian and Thai authorities in Songkhla led to the arrest of four Thai nationals believed to be vehicle couriers, while efforts continue to locate the syndicate leader and remaining members.