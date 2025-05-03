PAPAR, May 3 – The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) has assured the public today that chicken egg prices will remain stable despite the gradual withdrawal of subsidies by August 2025.

Its minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali reportedly said the sales of eggs will continue to be regulated under price control measures, despite the withdrawal.

“We have specific operations in place to monitor supply, and recently the government established a special committee chaired by KPDN to oversee the stability of supply and pricing,” Sinar Harian quoted him saying.

“Our officers will conduct monitoring alongside the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security”

He also warned traders against raising prices indiscriminately, emphasising that eggs are still subject to price control laws.

Armizan said existing complaint channels are available for the public to report any non-compliance with the controlled pricing.

Earlier this week, Putrajaya said it has decided to discontinue the egg subsidy starting this August 1.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security announced that price controls on eggs will be lifted, and the subsidy will be reduced from RM0.10 to RM0.05 per egg effective May 1, before being fully withdrawn in August.

The decision was made after considering the industry's commitment to ensuring sufficient and stable egg production, following stabilised production costs.

Government spokesman Datuk Fahmi Fadzil explained that the decision to roll back subsidy for eggs was made after the supply chain showed signs of normalising since years of Covid-19 lockdowns disrupted production.



