KUANTAN, May 3 — A man clearing some bushes behind a house in Felda Bukit Mendi, Triang, yesterday was shocked to find bones believed to be human remains.

Bera police chief Supt Zulkiflee Nazir said the 51-year-old man stumbled upon the discovery while spraying herbicide in the area at about 4pm.

“The man subsequently lodged a police report. Initial investigations revealed a human skeleton in the bushes, along with clothing items such as a shirt, trousers, and a jacket believed to belong to the deceased”, he said in a statement.

Zulkiflee said police had received a missing person’s report last July concerning a 48-year-old man. Investigations are ongoing to determine if the discovered remains are connected to the missing person case.

“So far, family members of the missing individual have identified the clothing as belonging to him. The skeletal remains have been sent to the Bera Hospital’s Forensic Unit for DNA testing to confirm the victim’s identity. — Bernama