KUCHING, April 30 — A construction worker is in critical condition after he was electrocuted at a construction site in the Sejijak area here today.

According to sources, the victim, in his 30s and originally from Sibu, was carrying out cement work at the site when the incident occurred around 9am.

“There was a crane operating at the time, and it is understood that the crane came into contact with an overhead power line due to its height,” said the source.

The victim was reportedly standing near the crane when the electrical cable was struck, resulting in him being electrocuted.

He was rushed to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and was admitted into the Red Zone of the Emergency and Trauma Department for treatment. — The Borneo Post