JOHOR BARU, April 30 — Pulai MP Suhaizan Kayat is receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Columbia Hospital in Iskandar Puteri here due to a high body temperature and low oxygen levels.

Suhaizan’s personal assistant Mohamad Nizam Junait said the Johor parliamentarian is currently conscious and his condition has improved this morning.

“YB Suhaizan’s condition is currently stable and improving. He is still being closely monitored in the ICU and will undergo another Computed Tomography (CT) scan today.

“However, any visits by non-family members are not permitted while he is still in the ICU,” he said in a brief update to the media this morning.

The 51-year-old Johor Parti Amanah Negara vice-chairman was admitted to the private hospital following a high fever at 11pm last night.

Suhaizan, a known Johor-based political activist, is also the former state legislative assembly Speaker.

He managed to win the Pulai parliamentary by-election in September 9, 2023 after obtaining 48,283 votes, defeating Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Zulkifli Jaafar and Independent candidate Samsudin Mohamad Fauzi.

The by-election was held following the death of the seat's incumbent Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, who was also the former Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister on July 23, 2023.