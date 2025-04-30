KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Controversial blogger Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris, who is also known as Papagomo, has issued an unreserved apology to Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain over his defamatory and demeaning remarks made earlier this year.

The apology pertains to two media postings published in January, despite a court order issued on Dec 31 last year, prohibiting him from making such statements.

Judicial Commissioner Gan Techiong, in delivering the court’s decision, said the apology, which was read aloud in court, must also be published on YouTube, TikTok, X, and Telegram for at least seven days. He also ordered the blogger to pay RM 5000 in costs.

Earlier, reading from a prepared statement, Wan Muhammad Azri expressed regret for his actions and acknowledged that his remarks on Jan 14 were demeaning to Razarudin.

He also apologised for posting a doctored image of the IGP the following day on the same platforms.

“I also undertake not to use demeaning words against the plaintiff (Razarudin),” he said.

The court was originally scheduled to hear contempt of court proceedings initiated by Razarudin against the blogger, but both parties were advised to seek a resolution, which led to Wan Muhammad Azri’s apology and subsequent purging of the contempt.

Counsel Raam Kumar appeared for the IGP, while lawyer Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali represented Wan Muhammad Azri. Razarudin was not present during the proceedings.

In February, the court granted Razarudin leave to initiate committal proceedings against Wan Muhammad Azri, for allegedly breaching the court’s injunction dated Jan 10.

The injunction prohibits Wan Muhammad Azri or his agents from publishing or disseminating defamatory content in any form concerning Razarudin, whether in his official capacity as IGP or in a personal context. This includes written, verbal, videos, online or instant messaging platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram

The court also ordered Wan Muhammad Azri to retract and delete videos posted on Dec 14,15, 20 and 22 last year on his YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Telegram and X accounts, which were deemed defamatory.

On Dec 26, Razarudin filed a RM3 million defamation suit against Wan Muhammad Azri, which also named Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as a related party. — Bernama