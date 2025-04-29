KOTA KINABALU, April 29 — Sabah’s economy has shown positive growth as its gross domestic product (GDP) rose to RM83.2 billion last year from RM82.1 billion in 2023, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

In a statement after chairing the State Development Action Council meeting at Menara Kinabalu here today, Hajiji attributed the achievement to strong cooperation from various stakeholders in the state.

“The growth aligns with the national GDP, which is projected to increase by 2.5 per cent through the Madani Economy Framework,” he said.

The chief minister emphasised the importance of continuing positive contributions and close cooperation to realise the Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya aspirations.

He also revealed that the state government has developed the Sabah State Strategic Development Plan 2026-2030 to boost Sabah’s economy.

“This framework will incorporate various initiatives, including the Blue Economy initiative and state development agendas under the 13th Malaysia Plan,” he said.

On the same note, Hajiji called for increased ground monitoring of the 1,265 projects and programmes scheduled for completion this year, urging state leadership and department heads to maintain closer supervision.

This requires a paradigm shift in implementation, he said, emphasising the need to move away from outdated processes and negative mindsets that fail to acknowledge the state’s achievements.

He noted that Sabah received one of the highest allocations under the national budget, with RM6.7 billion allocated by the federal government this year.

He added that the substantial allocation demonstrates the federal government’s commitment to Sabah’s development. — Bernama