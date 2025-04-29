JOHOR BARU, April 29 — Childcare centres in the state have been asked to take additional precautions following a 20.5 per cent (pct) increase in Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease (HFMD) cases in the 17th epidemiological week (WE) compared to the previous week.

State executive councillor for Health and Environment Ling Tian Soon said HFMD cases in the 17th WE (April 21-27) were 1,441 cases compared to 1,196 cases in the 16th WE, with Johor Baru recording the highest number of 386 cases.

He said this was followed by Batu Pahat (254 cases), Kluang (192), Kota Tinggi (140), Tangkak (134), Muar (128), Pontian (94), Segamat (47), Mersing (37) and Kulai (29).

“In Johor, most of the HFMD cases occur among children aged between 0-to-6 years old with a cumulative record of 8,085 cases followed by the 7-to-12 age group with 1,512 cases.

“There are 74 clusters recorded to date, involving 24 clusters in kindergartens, 19 in pre-schools, 17 in nurseries, 12 in daycare centres and one case each in primary schools and private residence,” Ling said in a statement today.

He added that following the trend of rising HFMD cases in the state, two ‘alert’ letters were issued by the Johor Health Department (JKNJ) as a control and prevention measure.

According to him, the ‘alert’ letters were issued to all hospital directors and district health officers, as well as another letter issued to the Johor Education director, Johor KEMAS director and to the Johor State director of the National Unity and Integration Department (JPNIN).

“Both letters were issued to help reduce the risk of infection and spread of HFMD at their facilities.

“For these childcare facilities, Educators and caretakers are advised to strengthen screening activities, isolate children or students with symptoms (fever, mouth sores, rashes on hand and feet) and encourage them to go home, as well as report any cases that occur to the nearest health office immediately,” he said. — Bernama