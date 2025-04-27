KOTA KINABALU, April 27 — Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) will contest in the 17th Sabah state elections, announced PAS Sabah chief Datuk Dr Aliakbar Gulasan.

While he did not disclose the exact number of seats the party is targeting, he indicated that PAS is not eyeing many constituencies, with Karambunai — currently held by Datuk Yakub Khan (Barisan Nasional – Umno) — among the areas of interest.

Aliakbar, who also serves as the state chapter’s first nominated assemblyman, did not rule out the possibility of standing as a candidate himself.

He clarified that PAS would not contest the elections alone, and is currently in discussions with potential cooperation partners, citing the political climate that favours teamwork for stability and development.

Informal talks have been held with various parties, and Aliakbar said PAS remains open to alliances with Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), Barisan Nasional (BN), Perikatan Nasional (PN), or Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan).

“If only one political party governs, it might be difficult to develop Sabah. It could also lead to more conflicts, so it is better to form a coalition first,” he said during PAS Sabah’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house near Sepanggar yesterday.

Aliakbar acknowledged the lingering scepticism of Sabahans towards PAS but expressed confidence that their selected candidates would serve the rakyat well.

He added that PAS Sabah, which now has about 20,000 members, has been actively engaging in grassroots efforts to strengthen its presence in the state.

Regarding the selection of candidates, Aliakbar noted that while the state chapter has autonomy to propose names, the final decision rests with the party’s central leadership. — The Borneo Post



