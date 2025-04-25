VATICAN CITY, April 25 – Malaysia will be represented at the state funeral of Pope Francis tomorrow by Law Minister Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said and Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk Ewon Benedick, Putrajaya said today.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Ewon has also signed the Book of Condolences at the Apostolic Nunciature in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, on behalf of the Malaysian government.

“Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed his condolences, honouring Pope Francis’s legacy in promoting interfaith understanding, protecting the environment, and standing up for the marginalised,” it said.

The funeral, held in Vatican City, will feature a solemn Mass at St Peter’s Square led by the Dean of the College of Cardinals.

This will be followed by a ceremonial procession and private interment at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome.

Pope Francis, who died earlier this month, was the first pontiff from the Americas and the Southern Hemisphere, and led the Catholic Church from 2013 until his death.

He was widely regarded as a reformist figure who sought to modernise the Church’s role in global affairs and improve relations with other faiths.

His papacy was also marked by strong advocacy on climate change, economic inequality, and humanitarian causes.

Malaysia, a multi-religious nation with a Muslim majority, has maintained diplomatic ties with the Vatican since 2011.

The late pope’s efforts to build bridges across faiths were noted and appreciated by Malaysian leaders and civil society groups.