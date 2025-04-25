PUTRAJAYA, April 25 — The Kuala Lumpur Tower (KL Tower) will reopen tomorrow (April 26) at 9am for public visits, according to the Ministry of Communications.

In a statement yesterday, the ministry said that the reopening of the KL Tower is in line with the Madani government's continued commitment to providing services and a conducive and safe environment for visitors.

“It is also in line with the Madani government's commitment to ensuring the well-being of the workers involved,” read the statement.

It also said that KL Tower is under new management led by LSH Service Master Sdn Bhd (LSHSM).

The government is committed to ensuring efficient and customer-oriented service delivery as well as implementing continuous improvements for the safety and comfort of tourists to attract more visitors from home and abroad,” according to the ministry.

On April 17, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said that the KL Tower, which was temporarily closed to make way for maintenance work and resolve safety-related issues, would reopen as soon as possible.

The Communications Ministry in a previous statement announced that the operation, management and maintenance of the KL Tower would be taken over by LSHSM, effective April 1, 2025.

According to the statement, the occupation of the KL Tower site by Menara Kuala Lumpur Sdn Bhd (MKLSB) after March 31, 2025, was unlawful.

Following this, the Federal Land Commissioner issued two eviction notices to MKLSB via letters dated April 3 and 9, 2025. — Bernama