KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on relevant parties to streamline and review the existing standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the development approval process, emphasising the need for periodic monitoring to ensure that the country remains responsive and adaptable to global changes.

Anwar, in a Facebook post today, said that the initiative is part of the Madani Government’s commitment to ensuring Malaysia remains competitive and continues to be a prime investment destination in the region.

While attending the 47th National Physical Planning Council meeting, he also emphasised the importance of enhancing cooperation and coordination between the federal and state governments.

“This is part of our effort to strengthen domestic resilience amid global economic uncertainty by expediting the approval of development projects that can unlock new markets,” he said in the post.

On March 13, the prime minister reportedly said that federal and state governments must continue working hard to build a more inclusive and prosperous future for Malaysia, ensuring the well-being and welfare of the people.

This includes expediting people-centric projects that require greater cooperation and coordination between the federal and state governments. — Bernama