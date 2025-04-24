KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — More than 100 Malaysian tourists are expected to leave the Jammu and Kashmir region within days following yesterday's terror attack in the Pahalgam tourist area.

All Malaysians visiting Kashmir are reported safe, the High Commission of Malaysia in New Delhi said.

"We have opened an operations room in the High Commission to monitor the situation and to assist 118 Malaysians who are currently in Kashmir," High Commissioner Datuk Muzafar Shah Mustafa told Bernama.

A group of 14 Malaysians left Kashmir yesterday.

Malaysian tourists have informed the diplomatic mission that they are safe.

"We have advised them to leave Jammu and Kashmir as soon as possible. They are expected to leave by April 25 as flights are limited," the high commissioner said.

The High Commission has advised Malaysians to defer all non-essential travel to the Kashmir region due to the prevailing security situation.

Gunmen yesterday opened fire on people visiting the picturesque Baisaran valley of Pahalgam, about 90 kilometres by road from Kashmir's main city Srinagar.

It was reported that 26 people, mostly Indians from different parts of the country, were killed in the attack. — Bernama