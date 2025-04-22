TAPAH, April 22 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Abd Muhaimin Malek today unveiled his manifesto, outlining five key pledges under the ‘TEKAD’ initiative, as the Ayer Kuning state by-election campaign enters its final stretch with just three days remaining.

The five pledges focus on healthcare and environmental responsibility; empowering the people’s economy and entrepreneurship; community service, welfare and harmony; improving access to facilities and infrastructure; and amplifying the people’s voices.

Under his commitment to healthcare and environmental stewardship, Abd Muhaimin pledged to eliminate illegal pig farms and those failing to meet licensing requirements, while as part of the community service and welfare agenda, he also promised to establish two permanent service centres and one mobile centre to better serve residents.

“TEKAD was born from the voices and concerns of the people we heard on the ground — from safety issues and environmental problems to waste management and damaged roads,” he told a press conference at the PN Media Centre in Bidor today.

The Ayer Kuning by-election was triggered following the death of the incumbent Ishsam Shahruddin on Feb 22.

The contest involves a three-cornered fight between Abd Muhaimin, Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Dr Mohamad Yusri Bakir and and Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) candidate Bawani KS.

Polling is this Saturday. — Bernama