KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) is expanding the use of its e-Janji Temu system to officers handling taxpayer cases, to ensure tax matters are managed more efficiently and systematically.

Starting May 1, taxpayers who receive letters or notices via the MyTax portal mailbox and require further clarification may schedule an appointment with the officer in charge through the system.

Appointments can be made via MyTax > Peti Mel > Senarai Surat > Surat Berkaitan > Ikon e-Janji Temu.

The system’s user guide can be accessed at MyTax > Panduan Pengguna > Manual Pengguna Permohonan e-Janji Temu LHDN (Pembayar Cukai).

“The expanded e-Janji Temu system offers taxpayers the option to meet IRB officers in person or interact online, depending on their needs and preferences.

“This initiative is expected to help taxpayers better plan and manage their tax matters, save time and enhance communication with IRB officers, ultimately strengthening the board’s service delivery to the public,” the statement read.

The e-Janji Temu system was introduced on January 1, 2023, to ease taxpayers’ access to IRB counter services.

Due to its effectiveness, the system’s functionality was expanded on March 8, 2024, to allow employers to request off-site counter services, offering greater flexibility in the delivery of tax services.

For further inquiries, the public may contact the Hasil Contact Centre at 03-8911 1000/603-8911 1000 (Overseas), use the HASiL Live Chat service, or submit a feedback form via the official IRB portal at: https://maklumbalaspelanggan.hasil.gov.my/Public/. — Bernama