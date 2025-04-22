KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 – Malaysiakini said today that its journalist B Nantha Kumar has been reinstated yesterday, after an independent panel it commissioned found him not guilty of any disciplinary breaches.

The news portal reported that its board of directors accepted the findings and recommendations of the panel, and will be considering the measures it proposed.

“Among other measures, Malaysiakini will strengthen its policies in certain areas concerning investigative journalism,” the board said.

It said Nantha Kumar had previously been suspended with full benefits since March 5.

Malaysiakini said the panel, which focused on journalistic practices, had reviewed Nantha Kumar’s observance of editorial protocols while producing his reports.

The site did not provide details on the inquiry’s specific findings or the nature of the editorial concerns raised.

Last month, Nantha Kumar pleaded not guilty when the charge under Section 16(a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009 was read out to him.

Under the sole charge, hewas accused of soliciting RM20,000 in exchange for not uploading or publishing any news articles on an alleged foreign worker cartel syndicate involving Pakistanis on the news website.

If convicted, he faces a fine of not less than five times the bribe amount or RM10,000, whichever is higher, and imprisonment of up to 20 years.

The Sessions Court in Shah Alam had fixed tomorrow as the date for case management.