KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — MRT Corp has clarified that the Penang LRT Mutiara Line is moving forward as planned, following questions over the pace of progress.

In a statement yesterday, the agency said it obtained official clearance for advance works under Section 20A of the Town and Country Planning Act on April 15.

This follows a three-month period of activity which also saw MRT Corp securing access to 86 land plots, ahead of its expected timeline.

It said this milestone, made possible through the Land Acquisition Act, demonstrates steady advancement in the project.

“Over the past three months, MRT Corp has been actively driving the project forward,” the government-linked company said.

SRS Consortium, the appointed civil contractor, is in the midst of fulfilling contractual conditions before receiving the green light to begin work.

Only once the Notice to Proceed is issued can SRS finalise civil engineering plans and begin relocating utilities in preparation for construction, the firm said.

MRT Corp reiterated its commitment to transparency and progress and asked for continued public support as the project enters its next phase.

Targeted to link key residential, commercial, and industrial zones from Komtar to the Penang International Airport and beyond, the Mutiara Line is part of the state’s long-term transport master plan.