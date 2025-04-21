KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — The Skills Johor campus in Kota Tinggi is nearly complete, with construction progress reaching 98.5 per cent, according to Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

In a statement following a visit to the site, te said the project is a major milestone in the state’s push to develop a future-ready technical and vocational education ecosystem.

“With a total development cost of RM107 million and the capacity to accommodate up to 6,000 students at any given time, this project was developed without any expenditure from the Johor state government, made possible through the empowerment of a strategic public-private partnership model.

“Although affected by the challenges of the pandemic, the project has nevertheless been successfully completed,” he said.

Once operational, Skills Johor will fall under the Johor Talent Development Council (JTDC), which aligns human capital policies with fast-evolving industry needs.

The MB said JTDC is actively strengthening ties with investors and industry players, especially those operating in the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ).

“I am confident this effort will not only position Johor as an investment destination of choice but also create inclusive pathways for social mobility for its people through targeted skills education, industrial training and talent development,” he said.