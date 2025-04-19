KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife have shown their support for former race walking champion G. Saravanan, who is now fighting Motor Neurone Disease.

Political secretary to the PM, Datuk Ahmad Farhan Fauzi, visited Saravanan yesterday to offer a donation and words of encouragement on their behalf.

In a post on Facebook, Ahmad Farhan said Saravanan was diagnosed in 2021 with MND, the same illness that afflicted the late national football legend, the late Datuk Mokhtar Dahari.

“Although his speech is now limited, the strength of spirit he radiates clearly shows how courageously he faces this challenge.

“The fire of a champion's spirit that will never fade,” he wrote.

MND is a rare, progressive neurological condition that affects the motor neurons in the brain and spinal cord, leading to muscle weakness, loss of movement, and eventually, paralysis.

Saravanan’s name is forever linked with national pride after his gold medal win in the 50km walk at the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur.

Today, his battle continues off the field, facing a debilitating illness with quiet strength and dignity.

The visit also included Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli and officials from National Athletes Welfare Foundation, reflecting the broader recognition of Saravanan’s legacy.

The delegation offered prayers for his health and reaffirmed their support for athletes facing life after glory.