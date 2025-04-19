KUCHING, April 19 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today attended a Special Meeting and State Development Briefing at Wisma Bapa Malaysia in conjunction with his one-day working visit to Kuching.

Upon arrival here, the Prime Minister was immediately taken to Wisma Bapa to attend the meeting together with Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, as well as members of the State Cabinet.

The meeting lasted for about an hour.

Anwar then attended the Madani Aidilfitri Celebration at Stadium Perpaduan, Petra Jaya at 12 noon.

At about 1.50 pm, Anwar is scheduled to attend the Open House Ceremony organised by the Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri at Wisma Sabati before leaving for the capital at 3.15 pm. — Bernama