KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — A fatal road accident occurred in Hulu Selangor yesterday, involving a motorcycle and a car.

The crash took place around 12.10pm at the junction leading into Taman Seroja 5, Jalan Anggerik 3.

“The rider was confirmed dead at the scene by the medical officer on duty, while the car driver did not sustain any injuries,” accordiing to Hulu Selangor Acting District Police Chief DSP Mohd Asri Mohd Yunus

The motorcycle is believed to have collided with the car while exiting a junction.

A post-mortem will be conducted at Hospital Kuala Kubu Baru to determine the cause of death.

The police are continuing their investigation under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which relates to causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.

Authorities have called on the public to assist in the investigation by providing any relevant information.