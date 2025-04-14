KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will assist the Royal Malaysia Police in investigating a viral social media video involving candidates in the PKR division elections in Perak and Perlis.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the investigation relates to allegations of threats and the circulation of offensive content on Facebook.

“So far, I haven’t reviewed the full details with MCMC, but two key issues have emerged. First, a video that went viral alleging that a candidate had brandished a firearm. The candidate from Perak has denied the allegation and lodged a police report.

“MCMC will assist in the investigation as the video was widely circulated across several social media platforms.

“The second issue involves a Facebook post allegedly abusing the network to disseminate highly offensive content.

“The post contained wild allegations against a candidate in Perlis,” the Lembah Pantai member of parliament told reporters after the Aidilfitri gathering hosted by the Federal Territory PKR Leadership Council at Wisma TKC yesterday.

He said he would discuss the matter with MCMC regarding the case and complaints received.

“MCMC will act as a technical analyst to verify certain aspects of the case, beginning with identifying the accounts responsible for spreading the content,” he said. — Bernama