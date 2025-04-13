SERIAN, April 13 — A workshop owner and his son were reportedly attacked by five armed and masked individuals at their premises in Siburan yesterday morning.

Padawan District Police Chief, Supt Mohd Irwan Hafiz Md Radzi, said in a statement that a distress call was received at 9.55am regarding the incident.

“We received a report of two local men aged 30 and 54 who were attacked by five men armed with machetes.

“Both victims sustained injuries at the hands and legs,” he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons.

Mohd Irwan said efforts are currently underway by the Padawan District Crime Investigation Department (CID) and the Sarawak Contingent Police to track down the suspects.

Preliminary investigations, including a review of closed-circuit television (CCTV) footages from the scene, revealed that the assailants arrived at 9.39am in two sedans.

Dressed in black raincoats and balaclavas, and armed with machetes, they launched the violent attack on the workshop owner and his eldest son.

Following the incident, both victims were initially taken to Serian Hospital by family members before being transferred to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) later in the afternoon.

They are currently receiving treatment in the Red Zone of SGH’s Emergency Unit. — The Borneo Post