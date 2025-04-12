GEORGE TOWN, April 12 — A temporary traffic diversion will be implemented at the Gurney Drive roundabout from April 14 to 23, to facilitate the relocation of the ‘Wave of Prosperity’ sculpture.

IJM Land Sdn Bhd (IJM Land) in a statement today said the relocation works will be carried out during off-peak hours, from midnight to 5am, to minimise disruption to road users.



“This diversion is necessary to allow our contractor to safely remove and transfer the sculpture to its new home at The Light,” it said.Therefore, IJM Land advises all road users to follow on-site signages and plan their routes accordingly during the affected period. — Bernama