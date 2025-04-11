KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — Sabah Umno has signalled a political showdown in the state legislative assembly next week, expected to be its last sitting before the 17th state election, amid a corruption scandal involving mineral mining licences.

Sabah Umno strategic communications director Datu Rosman Datu Ahir Zaman said the assembly sitting would be the most suitable platform to address the allegations, especially after the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) confirmed there would be no cover-up, according to a report published in Malaysiakini today.

“The upcoming session is very likely to be the final one before the state assembly is dissolved in preparation for the 17th Sabah state election. Therefore, the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) government under the leadership of Chief Minister Hajiji Noor must provide a thorough explanation regarding the mineral mining license corruption scandal, which has become a hot and concerning topic among all layers of society in Sabah,” Datu Rosman said in a statement today.

Rosman expressed appreciation for MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki’s assurance that the agency’s investigation into the case would proceed without interference.

He also urged for arrests and prosecution of those involved, saying, “The people of Sabah greatly appreciate the efforts and firm actions taken by Azam. They also hope MACC will make arrests in the near future and prosecute the nine ‘honourable’ individuals in court as a lesson to all future elected representatives in Sabah.”

Azam had stated yesterday that MACC is awaiting a forensic report on a series of videos submitted by Lawyers for Liberty executive director Zaid Malek on March 11, which are central to the allegations.

He emphasised that the case, involving state assemblymen allegedly accepting bribes, is being actively investigated and would not be buried.

The videos were allegedly released by a businessperson who claimed the assemblymen received bribes in return for facilitating mineral exploration licences.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor has dismissed the allegations as politically motivated, accusing the whistleblower of colluding with parties with vested interests.

The 36-year-old businessperson behind the claims has been accused of trying to control mining activities in the state through a cartel.