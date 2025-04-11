PUTRAJAYA, April 11 — The Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) has updated key documents related to the implementation of its Tax Corporate Governance (TCG) Programme on its official website for taxpayers' reference.

The updated materials include the latest Tax Corporate Governance Framework (TCGF), its accompanying guidelines and a revised list of frequently asked questions (FAQs), all available at hasil.gov.my, the board said in a statement today.

The updates introduce new sections on the Tax Control Framework, as well as Reporting Tax Governance, Control and Risk Management, aimed at strengthening transparency and accountability in corporate tax compliance.

“The revised TCGF guidelines reflect a restructuring of the document to place greater emphasis on the implementation of the TCG Programme, including clearer explanations of monitoring processes and the responsibilities of confirmed participants,” the agency said.

LHDN noted that the updates were informed by international best practices and feedback gathered during engagement sessions with government agencies, organisations, stakeholders and tax professionals.

The TCG Programme, launched on March 1, 2022 is designed to foster a more transparent working relationship between LHDN and taxpayers and promote fair, effective tax compliance. — Bernama