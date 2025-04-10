KUCHING, April 10 — Three individuals sustained minor injuries in a collision involving two vehicles on the Samarahan Expressway late last night, with one car bursting into flames upon impact.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sarawak said a report on the incident was received at 11.10pm.

Firefighters from the Kota Samarahan fire station were dispatched to the scene of the accident, which involved a Proton Saga and a Toyota Vios.

“The Toyota Vios caught fire after the collision, but the female driver managed to escape with the help of bystanders before being transported to the hospital by a Health Ministry ambulance.

“Two male victims from the Proton Saga also sustained minor injuries and were taken to the hospital by the Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) team,” said a Bomba spokesman.

The firefighters extinguished the fire using one hose line.

The operation concluded at 11.51pm after the situation was deemed safe and under control. — The Borneo Post