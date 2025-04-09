PUTRAJAYA, April 9 — Chinese President Xi Jinping will make an official visit to Malaysia from April 15 to 17, government spokesperson Datuk Fahmi Fadzil announced today.

The communications minister said further details on the state visit will be released soon by the Foreign Ministry, according to a report published in The Star today.

“Malaysia will be receiving a state visit by Xi Jinping from April 15 to 17,” he told a press conference at the Communications Ministry today.

Fahmi added that the visit is part of the Malaysian government’s ongoing efforts to diversify its trade relations with various countries.