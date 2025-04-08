KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — Nearly 95 per cent of the existing employees at Kuala Lumpur Tower (KL Tower) have agreed to accept the offer from the new concessionaire, LSH Service Masters Sdn Bhd (LSHSM), said LSHSM chief executive officer Khairil Faizal Othman.

He said that 193 out of the 205 staff members who were issued offer letters, in accordance with the no less favourable principle and with benefits no less than those stipulated in the contract with the government, had accepted the offer.

“We have extended offers to all employees with the same (benefits) and no reduction. A total of 193 accepted, while the rest were given new offers, and some are too seasoned to continue their careers,” he said during a townhall session with KL Tower staff here last night.

LSHSM has been awarded a 20-year concession, beginning April 1, to manage the government-owned telecommunications tower after the concession period of Menara Kuala Lumpur Sdn Bhd (MKLSB) ended on March 31.

However, Khairil Faizal said that nearly 40 employees, vendors, and subcontractors representing the company were barred from entering KL Tower at midnight on April 1 by the previous concessionaire.

In response to that, Khairil Faizal said he had lodged a report at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters, as he had been obstructed from fulfilling his contractual obligations with the government to commence operations on that date.

He added that, for the time being, all 193 workers involved were working from home, and his team was arranging a schedule to allow them to work in shifts at Laman Seri Harmoni (LSH33) here temporarily.

“We are ready to commence our operations as per the contract, but we have been obstructed...including in terms of ticket sales and receiving visitors, so we are unable to provide an estimate (of losses) at the moment.

“As of now, there is no scheduled date for case management in court or for the start of operations at KL Tower. However, we remain fully prepared to fulfil our commitments with the government,” he said.

Meanwhile, LSH Capital non-executive chairman Tan Sri Lim Keng Cheng said the company had a bold vision to position KL Tower as one of the leading, vibrant, and most attractive towers in Asia and globally.

“Though there are many skyscrapers in KL, KL Tower is unique because it is closer to the jungle and offers the best view of the city, along with a rotating restaurant providing a 360-degree experience. We leave this issue to the court and our lawyers, but we remain committed to ensuring that the staff’s benefits are well taken care of.

“During this townhall session, we will be compiling notes (and feedback) from staff for improvement and betterment. We also do not wish to alter what is already working well,” he said.

Earlier, the media reported that Hydroshoppe Sdn Bhd, the sole shareholder of MKLSB, has filed a lawsuit against the government, seeking RM1 billion in damages over the termination of the KL Tower operating agreement. — Bernama