KUCHING, April 7 — A Public Works Department (JKR) preliminary investigation into the collapse of a century-old wall of a Padungan corner shoplot yesterday has deemed the unit and two intermediate units before it to be unsafe.

When revealing this today, JKR Sarawak director Dr Cassidy Morris stressed building owners must always prioritise quality.

“I would like to suggest that if you plan to expand or construct your building, the number one priority should be quality.

“We must focus on both the quality of the work and the quality of the materials used. This is very important,” he told a press conference.

He said Kuching South City Council (MBKS), along with technical experts and relevant state agencies, would continue to monitor and assess the structural integrity of the block.

Cassidy also emphasised the importance of quality maintenance for all buildings, noting that without it, structures will deteriorate.

He said Kuching South mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng has also proposed inspections for other blocks in the area.

“We were discussing this earlier and I suggested that we carry out random checks on entire buildings,” said Cassidy.

Wee also suggested the inspections be referred to as audits to ensure all buildings are regularly assessed to prevent future incidents.

Cassidy added JKR’s technical team is diligently working to assess the situation.

“We will do our best to provide a comprehensive report to Datuk Wee as our client for this matter,” he said.

Separately, IEM Sarawak chairman Angelia Liew San Chuin said the forensic and structural team found signs indicating that the collapse might have been caused by material fatigue.

“Therefore, a structural analysis will be conducted immediately within one or two days as a precautionary measure to prevent further collapse,” she added.

Following the collapse of the corner shoplot’s wall early yesterday morning, the Fire and Rescue Department evacuated the unit and its neighbouring unit, as well as cordoned off the area.

No injuries or casualties were reported. — The Borneo Post